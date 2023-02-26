Elderly women help crying baby to calm down on flight: Watch viral video

Traveling with a baby can be very difficult. A person must pack all the necessary things that are needed for their baby’s comfort and ensure that those are easily accessible to them. However, despite taking all-important measures, when it comes to kids, situations can often go out of control. Such circumstances can easily overwhelm new parents. Something similar happened to a mother whose baby began crying uncontrollably on a flight.

The video opens with a baby taking her first flight and everything seems to be going smoothly. But after a few seconds, the infant began to sob and wail. Her mother tried to comfort her, but she felt helpless and overwhelmed. Meanwhile, three elderly ladies stepped into the scene to rescue the mother and calmed her baby. At the end of the footage, the baby can be seen sitting and playing with the ladies.

This adorable clip was shared by an Instagram page named Majically with a caption that reads, “Thank you to these beautiful souls. Kindness is always a fantastic idea.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@majicallynews)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered more than 1.4 million views and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the reel, netizens flooded the comment section with praiseworthy reactions.

One user wrote, “This is how you build a strong society, kindness, care, and support.” Another commented, “I bet the women loved helping just as much.” A third comment read, “They were probably grandmas! How special for the baby! Great first flight.”