Elderly woman dances to English songs in saree and goggles, Internet loves it

In today’s dance viral video, a woman is trending for her extraordinary dance moves in a saree. The video also serves as a reminder that that age is just a number and there is no barrier to expressing one’s joy in dancing. The clip is both inspiring and entertaining.

Shared on Instagram by agent_tina_official the video features an elderly woman in a beautiful orange saree energetically performing to the mashup of Players x Say it right. Apart from her vibrant-coloured attire, she can also be seen wearing stylish goggles as she flaunts her impressive dance moves. Needless to say, the clip has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Although the post was shared a few months ago, it still continues to garner attention and admiration from viewers all over the world.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1 million views and tons of comments. Netizens loved the desi aunty’s guts and praised her take on the song. One person commented, “Agent tina after completing mission” and another wrote, “She did really well. Her lip sync, the way her body moves. Love it. Who cares about age? All we care is energy, which half of the bad commenting people don’t even have it. I love her spirit! Keep going madam!”

A third comment read, “She just proved age is just a number” and a fourth user wrote, “That jump caught me.”