Elderly men dancing on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ win hearts online, watch video here

Indian weddings are generally a source for lots of entertaining content. Since they are such a grand affair, everything in them tend to be planned to a T. Starting from the bride and groom’s attires during every single function, to the decorations, and the food. Everything is supposed to be perfect. These days, there is a growing trend of sangeet performances that are included in the wedding celebrations which last for multiple days. And since everything is perfectly planned, the performances during the sangeet are as well. People these days can be seen performing elaborate and well-choreographed routines on weddings of friends, family, or relatives. One similar dance performance has taken the internet by storm. A clip of two elderly men grooving to the iconic song Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan has gone insanely viral online. Shared on Instagram, the performance by the two men has been declared a superhit by social media users.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called Sangeet with Salvi. The clip featured two men in identical suits and shades grooving to the classic Bollywood song ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ at a wedding. The people present at the function cheered them while they nailed the dance routine on stage without a single hiccup. Their killer moves and the camaraderie that they shared on the dance floor garnered hoots and cheers from everyone present and you might just end up watching them groove on loop.The coordination, skill and enthusiasm showcased by the two men grabbed the attention of many. They just couldn’t stop praising the man. Many commented on the clip and spoke about what a mood-changer the video was.

Moreover, the men’s enthusiasm was a treat to watch and you should not miss out on the clip.

The video amassed over a million views after being shared online. Instagram users were incredibly impressed and just couldn’t get enough of their performance.

“This just made my day,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I was hooting for them from here.”

A third person claimed, “Both of them superb.”

Some did not stop at praising the duo. Rather, they went on to guess the professions of the men and comment on their fit bodies. “I think Both Are Retired Army Person (sic),” said one.

Some even stated that they wish to share the same chemistry with their friends and siblings as they turn older.

