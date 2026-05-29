Elderly man tries to end his life on rail track, loco pilot saves, watch

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Elderly man tries to end his life on rail track, loco pilot saves. This was seen in a recent video that has gone viral so far.

We can see in the video that an elderly man is sleeping on the rail track under the train. The next moment the loco pilot gets down and gets the man out from beneath the train.

User ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ posted the video to X platform today at 5.24 pm and so far it has earned 16.1k views.

The Caption of the post reads, “Elderly man tries to end his life on railway tracks. Loco pilot spots him & applies emergency brakes just in time. Saved!”

The post has also earned praise from users who took to the comment section and lauded the loco pilot for saving a human life. Here are a few comments.

“Hats off to the loco pilot for saving a life. Kuch badi majburi hi rhi hogi tbhi inhone itna bada step uthaya.”

“Loco pilots have one of the most stressful jobs in the country. To react that quickly and stop a massive train in time is nothing short of heroic. Give this man a massive promotion and award!”

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“Thank god, loco pilot saw him in time”

“Jis Loko pilot should be given a Bravery award and Presence of Mind award because very few have this humanity”

“Humanity is still alive”

Watch the video here:

Elderly man tries to end his life on railway tracks. Loco pilot spots him & applies emergency brakes just in time. Saved! 🚂🙏 pic.twitter.com/nGE4xDNUSj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 29, 2026