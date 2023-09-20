Eggs discovered from alien bodies in Mexico, pics go viral

As per a report in the New York Post, doctors in Mexico have closely examined some unusual remains that were shown to Mexico’s congress recently. These remains are described as ‘non-human beings.’ They have three fingers on their hands and feet and are believed to be around 1,000 years old. During the examination, doctors discovered large lumps inside the abdomen of one of these creatures, which could possibly be eggs. Pictures of these findings are now spreading widely on social media.

Researchers have made an incredible claim about some unusual bodies discovered in a mine in Cusco, Peru. They say these bodies are 30 percent genetically different from humans.

After conducting laboratory tests on these bodies, scientists suggested that one of them appeared to be alive, intact, biological, and possibly in a state of gestation. They also found large lumps inside one of the bodies’ abdomen, which could be eggs.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) used carbon dating to determine that these bodies, which have three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth, and stereoscopic vision, are more than 1,000 years old.

Interestingly, these bodies had some characteristics resembling birds, such as retractable necks and long skulls. They also had lightweight bones and no teeth.

Additionally, experts noted that one of the beings carried eggs with embryos inside and had metal implants made of cadmium and osmium. Jaime Maussan, who presented these findings, stated under oath that these specimens do not fit into our earthly evolutionary history. He believes they might have been intelligent beings that coexisted with us and suggested a need to rewrite history.

The presentation took place in Congress and had several Mexican and American officials in attendance, including retired US Navy director Ryan Graves, who previously testified about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings.

This isn’t the first time Maussan has unveiled unusual bodies; in 2015, he presented another mummified body claimed to be of alien origin, found near the Nazca Lines in Peru, which are enormous geoglyphs.