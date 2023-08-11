Duo sets stage on fire with ‘Ban Than Chali, video earns over 31 million views

Back in the year 2000, a catchy song called “Ban Than Chali” was released, and it’s still loved by many today. Some people enjoy listening to it, some can’t help but dance to its beat, and some even make their own versions of the song. Recently, a video of two people dancing to this song became a sensation and went viral on Instagram.

In the viral video, the duo showcase their dance skills as they groove flawlessly to the rhythm of Ban Than Chali. Their in-sync performance and impeccable expressions have struck a chord with viewers, leaving them tapping their feet along.

“When you attend your best friend’s first workshop @danceastic_om. Always wanted to learn this choreography, thank you for teaching and conducting such an amazing workshop Omi,” wrote Bharatnatyam dancer Sanika Shinde on Instagram. Alongside, she shared a video of herself matching steps with another dancer Om Tarphe.

They danced so well and looked so synchronised that it got lots of attention. Since it was posted on July 12, it has been viewed over 31 million times and received more than 12.3 million likes. People in the comments are sharing their thoughts and excitement about the video. It’s like a dance party on the internet!

An Instagram user wrote, “That boy dancing with his whole soul and his smile make it more beautiful.”

“Dance in such a way that 10 people start dancing together,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Uff so good.” “The boy’s energy,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “The energy they have is just lit.” “Can’t stop watching this!” joined a sixth.