Duo recreates classic scene from DDLJ: Watch viral video

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a timeless romance movie that touches many people’s hearts. The film was released in 1995 and broke numerous records. Even now, lots of people like to watch this movie. In fact, the film was just rereleased on February 10 for a one-week run in theatres throughout India to celebrate Valentine’s Day. After watching the movie two content producers replicated the iconic scene. The video of the same has gone viral in the social media.

The footage shows two men who was identified as Siddhesh Lokare and Onella Rodrigues. The duo attended the screening at Maratha Mandir. In the video, it can be seen that Lokhare with a black leather jacket and a ukulele went and played the role of Raj in front of the television. On the other hand, Rodrigues runs over to him as Simran. People present there can be seen applauding for them.

The clip was shared by Siddhesh himself on his Instagram handle with a caption, “We took our love for SRK-Kajol to the iconic Maratha Mandir! What an energy, what an execution, what a collaboration!!! Still trying to wrap our head around the fact that we made this happen in front of 100+ odd DDLJ lovers! Cheers to the art of content creation!”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Another commented, “I love you so much for this, bro, I love SRK to the core.” A third comment read, “This was something new & mazedaar.”