Dum Ki Chai viral recipe: Tea lovers are exhausted with the long and tedious process

Indians love their tea, it is as if a part of them. Every tea lover has a specific way of making their classic cup of tea that will match their pallet. While many prefer a stronger flavour with less milk and sugar in their tea, others are happy with more carbs. Moreover many individuals also add spices to their tea in order to give it an extra zing. But have you ever heard of Dum Ki Chai? Cling on. Don’t shock yourself just yet. A video on how to make “dum ki chai” has surfaced on the internet, and it has left netizens exhausted.

The video opens with a person adding some water to a cup and covering it with a muslin cloth. He then put some sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and tea leaves on top of the cloth. The cup containing the muslin cloth was then placed inside a pressure cooker along with 3 cups of water and the cook let it boil for 5–6 minutes. After the muslin cloth was removed from the cup, the clip revealed black tea. The liquid was then poured into some hot milk and presto! and the dum chai was finally prepared.

The clip was shared by a page called Spoons of Delhi on Instagram with the caption “Recently we saw these trending food videos making this Dum Chai Recipe! We tried this at our studio and this actually turned out to be good! DEFINITELY WORTH A TRY.”

According to the caption, the ingredients are as follows:

1/2 cup water in a glass

Cover it with a malmal cloth

Tea- 3 Tbsp

Sugar- 3 Tbsp (Depends on your taste)

Ginger- 6-7 pieces

Cloves- 6-7 pieces

Elaichi- 5-6 pcs

Cinnamon- 2 sticks

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPOONS OF DILLI™️ (@spoonsofdilli)

The video has garnered more than 10 million views after being shared online. Instagram users, however, were so not impressed and were exhausted after watching the long and laborious chai-making process.

One user wrote, “If you add rice, onion, and chicken it will become biryani tea.” Another commented, “Aasaan si zindagi ko kaise mushkil banae…Tutorial.” A third comment read,” So much drama in making tea. I think rather than trying this recipe I would better to leave tea.”