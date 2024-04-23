Driver’s juagaad to fix broken mirror leaves internet divided, watch viral video

Jugaads are quite common in India. This word in English can be translated to quick fix’, ‘workaround’, or ‘hack’. These jugaads can be hilarious sometimes. Meanwhile, a video of a driver’s jugaad to fix broken side-view mirror is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @jibran_jazzy. In the video, an electric car can be seen parked at a traffic signal, with a broken side mirror. In place of replacing it with a new one, the driver of the car improvised by attaching a plastic mirror in its place.

After being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 6 million views, while over 2.3 lakh users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “the mirror in the object is smaller than it appears.” Another person wrote, “Wo mirror kuch jada mahanga tha isliye is laga liya.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “still better than those who keep their ORVMs closed and drive. He literally considered safety.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Ratan Tata should immediately send him the new spare mirror to mirrors brand of TATA company.” A fifth person wrote, “It seems, the mirror with adjusting machine was stolen from the car! Its costs 5-6k or more depending on the car model to install a new one!” Another user said, “When side mirror costs more than salary.”