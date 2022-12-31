Dream 11 to impose fine of Rs 1 lakh for disturbing an employee on leave

Who loves to get reminded of work on a holiday ? Certainly, no one.

Sports company Dream11 has come up with a new policy that has been designed specially so that employees do not get disturbed on their holidays. With the new policy, employees of the company will now be able to enjoy their holidays without getting bothered by work calls, messages, or emails. The policy has been named as ‘Dream11 unplug policy’.

Announcing the policy on their LinkedIn, the company said, “At Dream11, we actually log off the ‘Dreamster’ who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break. We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more.”

Not only this, the owners of the company even said that if an employee reached to another one during their ‘Unplug’ period, they will have to pay a hefty fine of R 1 lakh. Any employee of the company, irrespective of their designation, can avail the one-week unplug feature. Reportedly, all employees of the company are very happy with the development of this policy. In a statement, one of the employees of the company expressed his excitement over the unplug feature. He said that he can now finally plan his trip to the mountains and for once, not feel guilty about not having proper bandwidth or network.