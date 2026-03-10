‘Doomsday Fish’ washes ashore in Mexico, sparks earthquake and tsunami fears, watch

Advertisement

A 30-foot-long ‘Doomsday Fish’, also known as Oar Fish, has washed ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, triggering fears of a potential natural disaster. Two rare specimens were spotted on the beach, surprising tourists with their massive size and snake-like appearance.

The fish, typically found at depths of 3,000 feet, are usually seen as a bad omen in Japanese tradition, foretelling earthquakes or tsunamis. This superstition stems from a similar sighting before the 2011 Japanese earthquake.

However, scientists say there’s no need to panic. According to experts, the fish only washes ashore when it’s sick or exhausted, and there’s no concrete evidence linking it to natural disasters.



Watch the video here: