Don’t hold in your sneeze, you may end up rupturing your throat

Don’t hold in your sneeze, lest you may end up rupturing your throat. A case has been reported where a man ended up rupturing his throat by holding in a big sneeze.

According to a report published in BMJ Case Reports in 2018, a man tried to suppress a big sneeze by clamping his mouth shut and blocking both his nostrils. However, the pressure of the sneeze reportedly ruptured his throat.

Soon he felt something wrong in his throat. He observed that his voice has changed. Also, it hurt when swallowed.

As per reports, the man was then admitted to the emergency department at Britain’s Leicester Royal Infirmary. After examination and tests it was found that his throat had been raptured.

The condition is known as subcutaneous emphysema and pneumomediastinum. Reportedly, in this case the man received treatment of about two months to completely recover.

Hence, it has been advised not to supress a sneeze even if you are at a wrong place where others may get disturbed.

Sneeze comes when something like dirt, dust, pollen or smoke comes to your nose. Actually, these things shouldn’t be there and hence to protect the body sneeze comes.

Holding in a sneeze reportedly may lead to ruptured eardrum, middle ear infection, damaged blood vessels in the eyes, nose, or eardrums, diaphragm injury, throat damage and even broken ribs.