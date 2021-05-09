Don’t be afraid, take the vaccine: 97-year-old woman appeals people to take covid vaccine; Watch video

India has already started the third phase of Coivd-19 vaccination across the country from May 1. All above the age of 18 can take the vaccination now.

However, there are still many who have not taken the vaccine and remain quite skeptical about getting the shot.

While young people are doubtful about taking the vaccine, a 97-year old woman has urged people to let go of their fears and doubts and get a shot to stay safe and the video has gone viral.

In the 30-second video, the elderly woman is seen talking to camera on how she got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in March and that she does not have any side effects and is absolutely fine. She appeals to people to take vaccine shot and be safe.

The elderly woman appealed and said, “I am 97-years old and I have taken the first dose of vaccine on March 9 and I felt no pain or even side effects. Now my second dose is due on May 9 and I am waiting for that.”

“Don’t be afraid. Take the vaccination, it is good for you and others around you, It is safe. I continue to have a normal life,” the woman added.

The video was shared on Twitter by senior journalist Latha Venkatesh.

“Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics,” tweeted Venkatesh while sharing the video of the woman on the micro-blogging platform.

Here is the video:

Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics pic.twitter.com/WYXpPMrKhd — Latha Venkatesh (@latha_venkatesh) May 8, 2021

The video is widely shared on the social media platforms and it was also shared by many celebrities who retweeted and liked it.

The video has inspired many to get their vaccines and many left comments supporting the woman.

All people above the age of 18 can now register themselves for their vaccination through government portal CoWin and Aarogya Setu app.

However, the vaccination is not going smoothly due to shortage of vaccines in the states due to its high demand. Many could not even book a slot for the vaccination due to huge traffic on the portal and demand.