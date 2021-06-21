Donald Trump’s lookalike is a kulfi vendor from Pakistan; watch video

A hilarious video of former US President Donald Trump’s doppelganger from Pakistan has taken social media by storm. The man who looks exactly like Trump is a kulfi vendor by profession.

The man is winning hearts on social media not just for his striking resemblance to the billionaire politician but also for his unique voice. He seems to be extremely talented and has a unique voice and musical talent.

Watch the video here:

YouTube Credits:cobrapost

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the middle-aged man can be seen singing beside his kulfi cart. He is seen sporting a kurta pajama. He has blonde hair and looks exactly like the former president.

It seems like he is suffering from albinism. The video was originally shared on Twitter by Pakistani singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy. Roy shared the video on his social media handle and wrote, “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha.”

“Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai…I am looking for him,” he added on Twitter after the video started getting a lot of traction.

Soon the video went viral on all platforms. Social media users pointed out that the man is from Sahiwal in Punjab, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with hilarious videos and memes due to the uncanny resemblance to Trump.

A user commented, “Donald Trump is selling ice cream in Pakistan after losing the election”, another added: “Didn’t know the former US President could sing”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “His voice is soulful – he’s an artist.” Another person, praising his singing skills remarked, “Looks like Trump, soul like Naseebo Lal”, referring to the noted folk artiste.