Dominator: World’s second largest crocodile alive Dominator, a 20-foot-long reptile, is known as the world's second-largest crocodile alive. The saltwater animal weighs more than 1000 kg.

Crocodiles are one of the most feared animals by humans. Their strong bites and sharp teeth make them extremely dangerous as well. Crocodiles are large semiaquatic reptiles. The one thing that puts people at ease is that they are found mostly in water, and are relatively slow on land. So, even if one is spotted, it would not be that hard to run away.

The larger species of crocodiles are usually dangerous and scary to human beings. Saltwater crocodiles are one of the most dangerous species of crocodiles. The average size of these crocodiles is about 4.3 – 5.2 meters for males and 2.7 – 3.4 meters for females. It is common for humans to be scared of these predators, especially the humongous ones. It’s even terrifying to imagine a crocodile more than the average size.

Dominator, a 20-foot-long semiaquatic reptile, is known as the world’s second-largest crocodile alive. The saltwater animal weighs more than a thousand kgs.

The saltwater crocodiles are crocodilian natives of saltwater habitats. These water beings are found in brackish wetlands from India’s east coast across Southeast Asia and the Sundaic region to northern Australia and Micronesia. The saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles in the world.

The Dominator lives in Adelaide River in Australia. The country’s saltwater crocodile population keeps expanding with time.

Notably, the Adelaide River of Australia is one of the most densely populated regions.

There were a few large crocodiles in history- Lolong is considered to be the largest crocodile in captivity. It was a saltwater crocodile and was about 6.13 meters long and weighed 1,075 kg. The largest saltwater being died in the year 2013.

Crocodiles are aggressive in nature and are quite dominant as well. The interaction between Dominator and Brutus is proof of their controlling nature.

Brutus is a saltwater crocodile and is about 5.5 meters. The hatred between these two reptiles can easily be observed. Dominator likes to sneak up behind Brutus time and again followed by chomping on his tail, making the latter thrash in water for his life.

Several videos of the Dominator are present online, some of which precisely show its strength and nature.

Take a look at this nature’s incredible being:



(Video credit- YouTube/Noah’s Trip Around Oz)