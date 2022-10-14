Doggo dressed as ghost captures the true Halloween spirit: Video goes viral

The now-viral video shows an adorable little dog named 'Tofu' sitting in the middle of a pumpkin patch with a sheet over it.

By Rachna 0
dog dressed as ghost for halloween
Image credit- Twitter/@buitengebieden

Halloween is just around the corner, and people in America have already begun the festive decorations. From pumpkins to dry orange leaves and the slight chilly nip in the air indicating the end of the fall and the beginning of winter. From spooky costumes to the tradition of trick-or-treating. In the light of it, imagine being visited by an adorable little ghost in white- the kind that has four legs and a fluffy tail.

Yes, that might just be possible if dogs in your neighbourhood are anywhere inspired by the little pooch in the now-viral video.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebiedon, a cute little clip shows an adorable dog named ‘Tofu’ sitting in the middle of a pumpkin patch with a sheet over it. Dressed like a ghost, the doggo perfectly captures the spirit of Halloween. The sheet is properly cut to frame the dog’s face and its cute little nose popping out is the highlight.

“It’s the season..” read the caption in the post.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the precious little friend and its cuteness. People took to the comment section to share their reactions. Some even shared pictures of their pets dressed up for Halloween as well.

Take a look at how people reacted:

You might also like
Offbeat

Watch: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye

Offbeat

Watch: Wife catches husband with ‘girlfriend’ on Karwa Chauth, beats him…

Offbeat

Meet Vartika, who starts tea stall startup as B.Tech Chaiwaali in Faridabad, Watch…

Offbeat

100 kg wheel of plane falls off during take off in Italy, Watch viral video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.