Doggo dressed as ghost captures the true Halloween spirit: Video goes viral

Halloween is just around the corner, and people in America have already begun the festive decorations. From pumpkins to dry orange leaves and the slight chilly nip in the air indicating the end of the fall and the beginning of winter. From spooky costumes to the tradition of trick-or-treating. In the light of it, imagine being visited by an adorable little ghost in white- the kind that has four legs and a fluffy tail.

Yes, that might just be possible if dogs in your neighbourhood are anywhere inspired by the little pooch in the now-viral video.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebiedon, a cute little clip shows an adorable dog named ‘Tofu’ sitting in the middle of a pumpkin patch with a sheet over it. Dressed like a ghost, the doggo perfectly captures the spirit of Halloween. The sheet is properly cut to frame the dog’s face and its cute little nose popping out is the highlight.

“It’s the season..” read the caption in the post.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the precious little friend and its cuteness. People took to the comment section to share their reactions. Some even shared pictures of their pets dressed up for Halloween as well.

Take a look at how people reacted:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. — Nancy McGill (Lil) 🇨🇦 (@NancyMcGill1) October 13, 2022

If you look very closely a ghost-like figure appears on the pumpkin in the front. Spooky. — Simon (@blapsii) October 13, 2022

Oh no, that pumpkin patch is houndted! 🙀🙀🙀 — Statistrician (@statistrician) October 13, 2022