Dog saves woman by running 8 kms in heavy rain

Bengaluru: A dog became instrumental to save life of a woman recently in Karnataka. It also helped the Police team to track down a murder suspect.

The incident took place in Davanagere of Karnataka on Thursday when a body was found on Bada Road near a petrol pump in Santhebennur Channagiri Taluk.

As per reports, the dog ran for about 8 kilometers in rain and stopped in front of a house. Accordingly, the Police team barged into the house and saw that a man is thrashing a woman. The woman was reportedly about to go unconscious when the Police team saved her from the culprit. Police then nabbed the man who was later also found as the murder accused.

Dogs are often considered as loyal companions risking their life to protect their owners and others.

