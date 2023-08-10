Dog rescued from jaws of Anaconda, watch viral video

In a chilling video that has been posted to Facebook last month it has been seen that a group of youngsters finally make it to free a dog from the grip of a giant anaconda. The video has gone viral.

Poste by Facebook user MetDananimal, who shared the video on July 2 and wrote in the caption, “Watch the moment a dog gets rescued from the grip of an anaconda.”. The video has so far earned 5.7 million views and about 1000 comments.

As we can see in the video, the giant anaconda has tightly gripped a black dog and a youth is trying to free it from the reptile’s grip. They are actually a group of boys. Soon, others also join in the mission to free the dog. Meanwhile it can also be seen that other dogs are roaming around as if to offer help to make their dog friend free.

Yet, finally the group of youngsters made it to free the dog. And then they allowed the giant snake to sneak into the waterbody nearby.

The post has so far earned a number of comments apart from a huge number of views. In the comments most of the users appreciated the youngsters for rescuing the dog.

Great job. God bless you guys. You saved the pet dog. But you should have given to animal center. It is very dangerous reptile, commented a user.

Until it attacks and swallows a human that’s when they will know that the snake is a big threat, another user wrote.

Yet another user wrote, “You guys are awesome and the dog is very lucky you guys love and care for them.”

That was horrible to watch. Thank goodness those great guys were around to save the dog.!, a Facebook user commented.

Glad the is ok, and you guys are braves, happy that nobody got hurt. The dog is ok! Hope it won’t happen again, yet another user commented.

Appreciating effort of the rescuers a user wrote, “Thank you to all involved in saving that dog .it is much appreciated,” in the comment box.

The place is a food ground for the sneak. All those dogs should be protected by the owner. They will be come food for this amazing giant creature. Is her land, a user commented.