Dog joins school assembly in Sikkim, internet falls in love

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A wholesome video from Sikkim is going viral after a dog was seen quietly joining students during a school morning assembly.

The clip shows the dog standing calmly among rows of students as prayers and assembly activities take place. Instead of running around, the animal appeared surprisingly disciplined, almost as if it were attending school along with the children.

The adorable moment quickly grabbed attention online after being shared on Instagram, where the video crossed over 8 million views and received more than 7 lakh likes within a short time.

Social media users flooded the comments section with funny and emotional reactions. One user wrote, “He’s the most sincere student there,” while another commented, “Give him attendance immediately.” A third user joked, “Bro came for moral science class.”

Many people online also praised the students and school environment, saying the dog looked comfortable and safe around the children.

The clip has especially touched animal lovers, with several users saying the video reflects how kindness toward stray animals can build trust and affection.

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Feel-good animal videos often become internet favourites, but viewers say this particular moment stood out because of how peacefully the dog blended into the school routine.

The viral video has now become another reminder of the unexpected and wholesome moments that social media users love the most.

Watch the video here:

Who’s there in the morning assembly 😍 pic.twitter.com/KrCzRiaXn0 — Be Positive! (@beinpositive) May 23, 2026