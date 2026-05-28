Dog fails first attempt, does not give up, succeeds on second try, watch viral video

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A video of a dog crossing an under-construction bridge on just a few pillars has gone viral, and it’s winning hearts for one simple reason: the dog tried, failed, and tried again and succeeded to cross the bridge.

The clip was shared on X by user Rakesh Kalotra. It was re-posted on May 25 by retired IFS officer Susanta Nanda. So far, it has over 5.98 lakh views.

The caption says it all: “Dog Failed To Cross The Pillar First Time But In Next Attempt He Won Everyone’s Heart. After Failing Once, The Brave Soul Tried Again and Inspired Millions Never To Quit.”

In the video, the dog first slips while trying to jump across the pillars. But instead of giving up, it goes back, takes another look, and makes a second attempt.

This time, it makes it across safely to the other side.

People online loved it. Comments poured in praising the dog’s spirit:

“Persistence pays off. He never gave up and got it done!”“He wasn’t being lazy, he was being strategic”

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“Little guy did a full risk assessment before proceeding”“He decoded the path on the second try. Brilliant.”

One person even joked, “Nailed it on the first try. Well done! That’s not giving up!!” — mixing up the attempts, but still cheering for the dog.

In a world full of bad news, a stubborn dog on a half-built bridge reminded everyone that failing once doesn’t mean you stop. Sometimes, you just need a second try.

Watch the video here:

Dog Failed To Cross The Pillar First Time But In Next Attempt He Won Everyone’s Heart. After Failing Once, The Brave Soul Tried Again and Inspired Millions Never To Quit. pic.twitter.com/XdSuLe1BtS — Rakesh Kalotra (@Rakeshkalotra9) May 25, 2026