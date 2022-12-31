WATCH! Doctor from Bengaluru performs CPR, saves shopper’s life in IKEA

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique useful in emergency medical situations. A viral video that is going viral on the internet makes a very strong case for this point. The video shows a shopper, who is a doctor, trying to save the life of a man through CPR. The man in question collapsed at the time of shopping at the IKEA store in Bengaluru.

The video of the incident was posted by the doctor’s son, Rohit Dak, on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

In the video, a man can be seen lying unconscious on the ground when the doctor dressed in a blue shirt starts giving him chest compressions to restore blood circulation and breathing.

The process seems to have lasted for 10 minutes after which the man lying on the ground gained consciousness. Two IKEA employees are also seen helping the man to recover.

Rohit Dak, who posted the video captioned it saying, “My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane.” He added, “Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!”

Watch the video of the doctor saving the shopper’s life in IKEA:

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

The viral video has over three lakh views and around 23,000 likes so far. Several users praised the doctor for his efforts and dedication toward saving the life of the patient.

“Convey my thank you to him. Nothing is more satisfying than saving a life,” said a user.

Another user added, “Doctors are special messengers of God in emergency situations. They can retrieve people from the Jaws of death and give them a fresh lease of life. You must be a proud son today and forever.”

People kept praising the doctor for his initiative at the shopping mall. “Indeed sir. You prevented thousands of tears of his family members,” said another user.

“Lucky person, got saved due to timely medical attention within crucial time,” added another person.

“What a feeling he’ll have bringing back someone from almost dead. No wonder it’s called Noble profession,” said another user.