‘Divya Prabha original video link’ online search increases after leak of intimate scenes from All We Imagine as Light

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light has received praise from multiple corners of the World for being a ground-breaking Indian movie. It has received prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. The movie hit theatres across India on November 22, 2024 and it features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam in the lead roles. The intimate scenes of the movie have surfaced online and the search for ‘Divya Prabha original video link’ goes viral.

The movie has sparked controversy for the intimate scenes on social media platforms. The clips contain nudity and explicit moments. The scene which is most talked is a scene where the character is seen changing clothes and a lovemaking scene. Even though the scenes are relevant to the movie, several critics have suggested that they were not necessary.

On the other hand, the movie has received praise from many critics for its storytelling, theme as well as artistic merit. Kapadia’s work offers a portrayal of the “Spirit of Mumbai”.

All We Imagine as Light had initially debuted in Kerala on September 21, 2024 under Malayalam title Prabhayay Ninachathellam.