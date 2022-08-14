Dhoni Changes Instagram DP After 2yrs to, “I am blessed to be a Bharatiya”

MS Dhoni is someone who is not very active on social media platforms, which is why every time he makes an appearance, it is a source of joy for his fans. He has once again managed to get create a buzz on the internet with his most recent activity on Instagram.

Former captain Dhoni had not changed his Instagram DP for about two years. He recently logged into his account to change his Instagram DP. The picture he has chosen has left people praising him. It shows the Indian national flag along with the phrase “I am blessed to be a Bharatiya” written in Sanskrit, English, as well as Hindi.

Fans have praised this gesture of his and have said that he is a true patriot.

Dhoni’s patriotism was a topic of discussion a few years back when he missed the birth of his daughter as he was out of the country for The World Cup.

When he was questioned about it, Dhoni had told reporters, “I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three major ICC trophies. He announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people of the country to change the display picture on their social media profiles to that of the national flag between August 2 and 15 in celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th Independence Day.

To mark the occassion, many initiatives have been taken by various institutions and states, including world records set in Rajasthan for maximum people singing patriotic songs and Chandigarh for largest human image of waving flag.