Devil from Hell! Terrifying close up of an Ant has internet spooked

Do you think ant’s are terrifying? Have you ever had a nightmare about ants? Maybe not. But, after seeing this close-up shot of an ant’s face, you will surely get one.

Wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas from Lithuanian took home a prize in a Nikon small world photography competition for his wonderful shot of an ant’s face. The photographer showcased a highly magnified ant photo at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, which is held for microscope photography and allows people to capture details the human eye cannot see. This photo was selected among 57 “Images of Distinction” pictures. The picture that has been magnified five times under a microscope, won the one Nikon item valued at $35.

The picture of the ant’s face shows a devil-like face with red eyes and what appeared to be golden fangs. The terrifying image is being circulated widely on social media platforms. Netizens are horrified after seeing this picture. Many have also commented that it is like a image from a horror movie.

“Image from a horror movie? Nope. That’s the very real face of an ant. An ant. Now you have to think about that all night,” wrote one user while sharing the close-up picture of the ant. While another user took it lightly and jokingly commented that “Dragons didn’t disappear into myth they just shrunk.”

“Now just imagine if they were giANTS!” commented another user.

While some are terrified, some people are in awe of the photographer’s talent. “Absolute stunner!” said one user.

Meanwhile, the top place for this year’s photography competition went to an image of the embryonic hand of a Madagascar gecko. The picture was taken by Grigorii Timin of the University of Geneva.

“Masterfully blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin utilized high-resolution microscopy and image-stitching to capture this species of Phelsuma grandis day gecko,” Nikon said in a statement.

Nikon has been holding its photography competition for 48 years. The company received around 1,300 entries to its 2022 competition and announced the winners last week.