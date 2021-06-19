Developer builds 10-storey building in just over 28 hrs, watch video

All of us are well aware that a detailed planning and workforce is required for constructing a building or a skyscraper. Usually, it takes days, weeks, months or sometimes even years to complete the construction.

However, you will be surprised to know that a developer finished the construction of a 10-storey residential building in less than 29 hours.

A report by New Atlas on June 16 revealed that China’s developer Broad Group constructed the 10-storey building in Changsha city was just built in 28 hours and 45 minutes.

The developer has posted the 4.52-minute-long video on its YouTube channel on June 13. The video shows how the entire 10-storey building was erected.

Watch the video here: