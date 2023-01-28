Detached tyre hits man of nowhere: Watch

In a recent video it has been seen that a detached four wheeler tyre comes of nowhere and hits a man who was sitting with another two persons inside an office. And probably they were in a deep discussion.

Posted by Figen to Twitter the video has earned a large number of views. The post was captioned as, “You can’t escape your destiny!.” Posted to Twitter on January 25, that is merely three days back only, the video has so far earned approximately 340 k views.

As we can see in the video, a tyre is coming of nowhere and enters into the office. The tyre hits the table that is placed in between the three people who were probably in a meeting. The footages seem to have been taken from different CCTV cams installed at different places.

Netizens came up with their interesting comments for the video as a user wrote, “wheels of destiny,” that was probably for the caption which said, “You can’t escape your destiny!”

Another user wrote, “Could also be called “Tire…A day in the Live”.”