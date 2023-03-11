Desi uncle shakes off his happy feet on bollywood song, Internet is split

A video of a desi uncle shaking off his happy feet has gone viral on social media, Internet has mixed reactions

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Desi uncle dance to bollywood song

The Internet is filled with several videos of people dancing at weddings. However, some of these become viral due to their uniqueness. Such a video of a desi uncle showing off his happy feet has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram by the page name “aylogyworld,” a middle-aged man can be seen showing off his tremendous dance moves with extreme confidence.

The caption in the post read, “Mene b dekh lia ap b dekh len (I have seen, now you also see).”

Watch Viral Video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ay Lo G (@aylogyworld)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 464k views and a ton of comments. While some were impressed by his performance, others had a questionable reaction.

One person wrote, “I wonder what his children might be thinking” and another commented, “I have some serious questions.”

A third comment read, “Comeback mate our village needs a leader” and a fourth user wrote, “Wow you are awesome. wish I can see the whole song.”

Also Read: Devar Bhabhi dance on Sapna Choudhary’s song goes viral, watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.