Desi uncle shakes off his happy feet on bollywood song, Internet is split

The Internet is filled with several videos of people dancing at weddings. However, some of these become viral due to their uniqueness. Such a video of a desi uncle showing off his happy feet has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared on Instagram by the page name “aylogyworld,” a middle-aged man can be seen showing off his tremendous dance moves with extreme confidence.

The caption in the post read, “Mene b dekh lia ap b dekh len (I have seen, now you also see).”

Watch Viral Video:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 464k views and a ton of comments. While some were impressed by his performance, others had a questionable reaction.

One person wrote, “I wonder what his children might be thinking” and another commented, “I have some serious questions.”

A third comment read, “Comeback mate our village needs a leader” and a fourth user wrote, “Wow you are awesome. wish I can see the whole song.”