Desi ‘jugaad’ amazing natural treadmill workout, watch

A man was recently seen in a video with a desi ‘jugaad’ amazing natural treadmill. Actually we are not clear whether he did this arrangement so as to use it like a treadmill, but what is seen in the video, from that it seems like a desi jugaad treadmill. The video has gone viral.

Posted by user tonego25 to Instagram on August 18, the video has so far earned a huge 3,437,006 views.

We can see in the video that a man is try to moving on a slippery patch of soil while holding a pipe like we do while working on a treadmill. The GI pipe which he is holding has arrangement of a water tap, which he is switching on after regular interval. Though everywhere else grass is there, where the person is working out that place is slippery where his feet are sleeping and resultantly it is giving a treadmill effect.

Though netizens have taken it as a hilarious video, someone has also suggested that this is the toughest way to prepare for a racing competition as a sprinter. And once someone masters to obtain the speed for running by practicing in such desi jugaad treadmill, he would get success even in country level or international level racing competitions. Who knows, the man might be practicing for that. We will only know once he would achieve a victory in some known racing competition.

After watching the hilarious video Instagram users came up with interesting comments. Here are some comments.

“Listen it without looking at the video.”

“Kon kon iske girne ka wait kr rha thaa.”

“Treadmill was invented in 1913. People in 1912.”

“Natural treadmill”

“Don’t close your eyes”

“No slow down button on that treadmill”

Watch the video here:

