Delivery rider gets emotional after customers invite him to share meal, video goes viral

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One such emotional moment between a food delivery worker and a group of customers has been shared on the social platform and has sparked interest in the struggles faced by gig-economy workers.

In the viral video, a delivery partner employed by Swiggy comes to deliver a food order. Instead of simply taking the package, the customers invite him to sit down and share the meal with them.

The rider is at first reluctant but later on joins them at the table. He further discloses in the conversation that he had not been eating anything since morning, and he had only had time to consume tea before he was out to make his deliveries of the day.

During the meal, the rider is seen to be very emotional and begins to tear up. He explains that he works long hours because he has to take care of his family, consisting of two young children. The surprise of being given food by strangers does not seem to pass without a shock to him.

The customers urge him to eat in a comfortable manner, and they go to the extent of offering to take him some food home.

The video became viral, and most viewers were complimenting the customers on their humane and kind attitude. Some of the users have mentioned that the moment makes people feel that even little gestures can make a great difference, particularly in the lives of employees who have to spend a long time on the road.

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Meanwhile, the clip also aroused the conversation regarding the hardships of the gig-economy employees: the issue of inconsistent meal schedules or the necessity to deliver the products one after another.

To most observers, the viral video was a wake-up call that delivery partners have to work extended hours in addition to attending to other personal duties. The video has brought about broader debates relating to compassion towards service workers and the circumstances under which most workers are exposed.

Watch video here:

When people invited the Swiggy delivery rider to sit and eat with them while delivering the parcel, he said, “I didn’t even realize that I was hungry.” A man stays hungry to take care of and provide for his family, and the wife starts crying after cooking just two meals a day… pic.twitter.com/9qok1HkEZl — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) March 9, 2026