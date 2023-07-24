Delhi thieves leave Rs 500 note at door after finding nothing worth stealing in house

Image credits: Livemint

Strange and bizarre incidents are frequent nowadays. Such incidents never fail to amuse us. Now in a recent incident in Delhi, thieves broke into the house of a software engineer. The incident took place in Delhi’s Rohini sector 8. The attempted robbery happened in the late night hours of July 20, and a complaint was lodged on July 21.

The complaint was lodged by a 80-year old man, M Ramakrishnan, who lived their. He told the police that he and his wife had left for Gurgaon on July 19 to visit their son. Later, a neighbor called them to inform that their house had been broken into.

He reached back home and searched the house, only to find that everything was in its usual place. Only the main door had been tampered with. He also informed the police that he found a Rs 500 note put on the doorway. This was a rather unusual gesture shown by the Delhi thieves.

A similar incident had taken place in Shahadra, Delhi around a month back. Two thieves had held an elderly couple at gunpoint but later ended them giving Rs 100.

