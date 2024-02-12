Delhi rickshaw puller speaks fluent English to guide tourists, Watch viral video

India has always been an important tourist attraction especially for foreign tourists. Foreigners often visit to rejoice the culture and diversity of the country. As India is largely diversified, and many languages are spoken here, foreigners sometimes find it difficult to communicate properly. Meanwhile, a video of a rickshaw puller from Delhi interacting with foreign tourist in fluent English is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media giant X (formerly Twitter) by user @chandan_stp. In the video, the rickshaw puller can be seen describing the Jama Masjid and offering to click their pictures or help them shop from the ‘narrow’ streets in the vicinity. He can be heard saying, “The biggest mosque in India, Jama Masjid. There are also narrow, narrow lanes.” The viral clip has garnered over 35 thousand views, while nearly 3 thousand X users have liked the video.

The video has also received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Super.” Meanwhile, another person said, “He is better than my PG students!.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Wow nice.” Another person wrote, “Bolna badi bat nhi। Badi baat ye hai ki Bhai ko jhijhak nhi hai full confidence like rikshaw chalak।.” A fifth person added, “Good Bhai.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “People have talent and education, but the government has no jobs. Because this is how the government has to make people self-reliant. The government has to waive off billions of rupees of debt owed by friends. Which wants to make people rich with the hard-earned money of common people.”

In a similar instance, a video of a bangle seller from the picturesque Vagator Beach in Goa speaking English fluently has impressed the internet. The video has been shared on Instagram by @der_alpha_mannchen. In the viral clip, the woman is seen selling bangles and beaded necklaces, meanwhile, she is describing the changing landscape of the beach perfectly in English.