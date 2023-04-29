Delhi metro viral video shows guy masturbating in front of commuters

A video has recently surfaced in which a guy is seen masturbating in a metro train while other passengers are also present. The video is purportedly of Delhi Metro train.

In the said video it is clearly seen that the guy is watching something on his mobile phone and simultaneously engaged in masturbation. We can also see that other passengers including men and women are travelling on the train, but the guy is not paying heed to anyone.

The video of this happening has gone viral following which Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro. She described the act as ‘absolutely disgusting and sickening’.

Maliwal in a tweet said, “Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act.”

Netizens have demanded strict action against the said guy for this ‘shameful’ act.