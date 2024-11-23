Delhi Man orders Condom on Swiggy Instamart, left red faced after delivered at office

A man from Delhi was left embarrassed after the condom, he ordered on Swiggy Instamart, arrived at his office in a see-through plastic bag. The man has shared about this embrassing ordeal on social media platform.

The man was in a hurry to catch a bus to Nanital later in the evening. So, he ordered a pack of condoms through Swiggy Instamart. When the package arrived, he requested the delivery executive to leave it at the reception. What he did not no was the condom has been delivered in a see-through plastic bag. Without knowing this, he went to collect his order from the reception and was left red-faced after seeing the package.

The man shared a post on Reddit and wrote on the platform’s Delhi community, “Swiggy Instamart ruined me!.” The user named Manan Singh stated, “Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they send them in a discreet brown package. This time, I decided to try Swiggy Instamart while I was at the office, assuming they’d use the same kind of packaging.”

He berated himself for his foolishness and further wrote, “Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk. To my horror, the package was left there in plain view, right in front of the receptionist. Now, the entire office probably think I do seggs at work!.”

He has also shared a picture of the condom packet that was delivered in a see-through pink plastic bag in the post.