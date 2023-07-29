Delhi Man Impresses Internet with Innovative Jugaad, Turns Car into Cosy Bed

Delhi: Indians are known for their ingenious jugaad, and a recent video shared on YouTube by Deepak Gupta has once again captured the internet’s attention. In the viral video, Gupta showcases his remarkable innovation by transforming the interior of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a comfortable bed, leaving viewers amazed and inspired.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, a 5-door car marketed as ideal for camping, underwent a fascinating metamorphosis in the hands of Gupta. With deft adjustments to the seats, strategic removal of certain parts, and the addition of a mattress, the car’s interior was turned into a cozy and functional space.

In the video, Gupta meticulously takes viewers through the step-by-step process of his jugaad, demonstrating how the car’s interior can be converted into a perfect sleeping arrangement. He even puts the improvised bed to the test, revealing that two individuals can comfortably sleep or sit inside the vehicle.

Since being posted, the video has garnered a staggering 99k views. A plethora of reactions from netizens who were thoroughly impressed with Gupta’s creativity and practicality. Many viewers praised the transformation, likening the modified car to a caravan commonly seen in Western countries. Caravans have gained popularity as they enable people to travel to various destinations in their vehicles while also offering a place to reside during their journeys.