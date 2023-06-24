Delhi man gets parcel 4 years after placing order

New Delhi: A man from Delhi recently received a parcel for which he had placed the order four years back. He had placed the order on AliExpress online retail service which is now banned in India.

Nitin Agrawal took to Twitter and shared his experience. He conveyed on this social media site that he received a product for which he had placed the order back in 2019. He took to twitter and wrote in the caption, “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today.”

Nitin is a Delhi based techie. It is to be noted that AliExpress was banned in India in June 2020, along with 58 other Chinese apps, due to security concerns.

The post on Twitter by Nitin earned multiple responses. A user wrote, “Waah. I wish I could be that lucky.”

Another user wrote, “Oh nice. Is there custom charges.”

“Custom duty bhi double lagi hogi fir,” commented another user.

“Man, that was super fast!” quipped another user.

Another user hoped he might someday receive the product for which he had placed the order in 2015. He commented, “Fir to mere bhi aane chahiye 2015 me order kiya he abhi tak ni aaye.”