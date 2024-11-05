Deadly match: Lighting strikes soccer player on field, Watch viral video

Natural distastes have become deadly over the years. Lighting strike which has become one of the deadliest threat of climate change has been taking lives all over the world in recent times. In a recent case, a soccer player died after being hit with a lighting strike during a match. Several other players were also severely injured due to the lighting strike. Now, the video is being widely spreading on social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident happened during a match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca at Coto Coto stadium in the town of Chilca, about 70 kilometers southeast of Lima in Peru. The lighting struke while the players were walking off the pitch after the game had been paused due to a sudden downpour.

The video shows the lighting striking the players and some of them falling to the ground at the same time in an synchronized manner. A brief spark and a small cloud of smoke was seen near the players, a broadcast on local TV station Onda Deportiva Huancavelic showed. Seconds later, a few players appeared to struggle to get back up. Meanwhile, the bolt struck one player directly which took his life. Apart from him, four other have been seriously injured in the incident.

According to media reports, the player has been identified as defender Hugo De La Cruz aged just 39.

As of Monday evening, two players had been discharged from the hospital, while two remain under observation. A goalkeeper injured in the incident was in critical condition but had shown improvement, it said.

The video of the the moment the lighting struck the players has gone viral. Watch the video here:

The incident has left people horrrified. While some were simply scared by the incident, some people said it is the result of climate change that sudden lighting strikes are taking lives now-a-days.

