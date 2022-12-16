Dead plants wash on to shores in South Africa, pics create panic as people mistake it for ‘aliens’

Humans are destroying the oceans at an unprecedented speed. More than 5 trillion pieces of plastic waste inhabits the deep sea, causing coral reefs to die, jeopardizing the lives of around 100 million marine animals, and polluting the water to a level that it becomes poisonous for all of us. In such times, dead sea plants washing on to the shores is quite common. However recently, a picture of dead aloevera plants lining in a beach in South Africa has create havoc among the Internet users as they mistake it for ‘aliens’ emerging from the sea.

Jan Vorster, 62, shared eerie pictures of dead aloevera plants at a beach in Facebook, and the viral images have created panic among beachgoers. The clicks were captured at sunrise and sunset to create a spooky effect. Vorster’s primary purpose in sharing the pics was to raise awareness about the damage that has been done to the environment.

Take a look:

On being posted on December 4, the post has garnered more than 14k likes and 53k shares so far. People filled the comment section with their reactions. On person wrote, “Look like aliens” and another commented, “SCARY!”

“I need to know exactly where this is? I need to stay at least a 100 miles away from there” read a third comment, and fourth user said, “I thought I saw everything? Guess not AAAAHHHH!”