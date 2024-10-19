Dead man wakes up on operation table when doctors were just about to remove his heart!

Hospital are filled with their stock of nightmarish happenings that sometimes make us question science and reality. One such incident has been reported from a hospital in the United States of America. This has shocked and to some extent scared the doctors and the nursing staff.

In this particular and peculiar incident a man shockingly woke up on the operation table when doctors were just about to remove his heart. This shocked and scared the hospital staff and the doctors.

At a hospital in the USA, an organ donor woke up on the operating table just as doctors were about to remove his heart. According to a popular English daily, the incident took place in October 2021. The organ donor has been identified as Thomas T.J. Hoover. He had allegedly suffered a drug overdose and was declared brain dead by doctors at the Baptist Health Richmond Hospital in Kentucky.

The doctors later had planned to harvest his organs and conducted tests which showed that he was an eligible donor. Later however as Hoover was taken to the operation table he woke up and staff members were shocked.

A few media reports say that, the man started to thrash his hands and cry on the table and resisted the entire environment. This later led to a mega debate in the medical and legal fraternity.