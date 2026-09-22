Dead fly in Rs 500 Starbucks drink leaves delhi creator shocked, watch

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A Starbucks coffee in Delhi took a nasty turn for a content creator after she found a dead fly attached to a piece of strawberry in her drink.

Sharing a clip of the beverage on Instagram, Shikha showed the takeaway cup before focusing on the insect.

Asking about the quality of the hygiene at the outlet, she added, “You pay 500 rupees for a drink and you get this? Where is the hygiene?”

Shikha didn’t specify what Starbucks branch or airport where she bought the drink.

The video quickly went viral on the internet, and many people started commenting on how that insect could have gotten in their drink containing the fresh fruit.

Others commented on the hygiene and the quality of the food served at a cafe and restaurants where consumers are charged high prices.

Many Twitter users tagged the official account of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, Tulkaram Mundhe, and requested the authorities to examine the post.

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Meanwhile, Starbucks India also issued a statement regarding the video. The company regretted the incident and asked Shikha to share her mobile number so that the customer care team could get in touch with her.

Since the event, the online world has been debating about the hygiene standards and expectations of food and drink patrons.

One user commented, “Not expected from starbucks,” “People pay a high price for these drinks, so they should at least be served something good and hygienic,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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