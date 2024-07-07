Daredevil! Man uses alligator to open beer can, Shocking video goes viral

Florida is home to many alligators and their sighting in the lakes are considered normal. However, you will be surprised to see how the people fearlessly approaches those deadly predators without any caution and a new video shows how a man casually grabs an alligator just to open a beer can. The video has shocked the internet.

The viral video, which has already racked up over 3 million views, shows a Florida man enticing an alligator to his boat to help him open a beer can. This stunt is absolutely reckless and only a daredevil could attempt it.

The clip of 27-second shows the man leaning out of his boat with a beer can in hand. Then an alligator comes near the man and he calls it near him by lightly splashing on the water. The reptile rushes towards the man with its mouth wide open. The man fearlessly touches the reptile, grabs its chin, and then uses its teeth to open the can.

Then he hands the beer can to a man while his friends on the boat cheers on his reckless move. The video was shared on X platform with the caption, “Using a gator as a can opener.”

The video has evoked different reactions from social media users.

One user commented, “Tell me you’re from Florida without telling me you’re from Florida.”

Another user commented, “We saw this video in the dictionary as the definition for ‘Florida’.” Another comment reads, “This is the most Florida thing I’ve seen all day.”

Others added, “Never mess with Florida Man and his pet gator.” and ” Why women live longer than men.”

Watch the video here:

Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can. 🔉 pic.twitter.com/EoOT7jsd4A — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 3, 2024

