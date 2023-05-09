Dancing Umpire from Odisha wins heart of spectators, Watch

Advertisement

Puri: The day-night matches of the Hiradeipur Premier League (HPL) are going on at the Pitabalada village in Astaranga area of Puri district in Odisha. However, during the final match of the League, the unique way of showing signal by an umpire stole the show. He not only umpired the match but simultaneously entertained the spectators through his quirky moves.

Cricket Umpire Manish Pandey recently exhibited the hand and leg signals with his funny style during a match and that surely amazed the spectators who were present in the gallery. He was showing the signs in a dancing way and this unique style during the final match immensely entertained the audience.

In lieu of his unique way of showing signs he gets invitations to umpire in many cricket matches. Not only in the state, but also gets call from out of state.

Pandey has been umpiring for the last 10 years. Yet, he started dancing umpiring in 2021. His unique way of wooing the audience left many giggling.

Umpire, the judge of a cricket match is noticed by the spectators only when he gives the judgement. Using his hand and legs he gives instant judgement to each proceeding of the match. Spectators normally watch the players and the movement of the ball but point their view to the umpire when he gives the decision.

However, there are some cricket umpires who also get the attention of the spectators for their unique way of exhibiting the signs.

Billy Bowden is well known for his unique way of giving judgement during international cricket matches. When it comes to national cricket an umpire in Maharashtra had grabbed attention for using his legs in place of hands to signal for a ‘Wide’ during the Purandar Premier League.