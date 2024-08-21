Dancing on highway in rain lands woman in trouble, UP police seek identity after video goes viral, Watch

People often do anything to get views on social media platforms. However, some times this hunger for better views land them in trouble. Such a similar incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh. After a video of a woman dancing on highway in rain while multiple vehicle going on speed from her side went viral, the UP police is now seeking for her identity.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @Nishantjournali. In the video, the woman soaked totally in rain water can be seen first jumping from the roof of a red car and then start dancing on the busy highway. As she keeps dancing unbrotherly, many speeding vehicles can be seen passing by her side.

The video has been shared with a caption written in Hindi that read, “See VIDEO how they are dancing in the middle of the road, and vehicles are coming from behind at high speed, they jumped from the roof of the car and even crossed the white line of the road! Meaning, you have to make a straight reel even if you lose your life?.” After the video went viral, the UP Police took to the comment section of the post and said, “Please inform the vehicle number, time, date and place for necessary action.”

The video has garnered over 3.45 lakh views, while hundred of X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “what nonsense…penalize her with a strict punishment”

Another person said, “In the new era of social media real talents are getting buried…you don’t need talent to become famous and rich…”

Advertisement

A third user wrote, “Please put all nuisance YouTubers , Instagrams etc in lock up…”

Another person commented, “Police Ab kyu chup hai…. Ladka krde to jail main daal deti hai police Ab police kuch nhi kregii.”

A fifth person said, “Will the police arrest her as done with Chapris or she be given free passage due to Raksha Bandhan.”

Another X user wrote, “She is mentally weak person. She needs medical attention immediately.”

रील बनाने का भूत अब भाभियों और आंटियों को ज्यादा चढ़ रहा है ,😜 देखिए VIDEO बीच सड़क पर किस तरीके से ठुमके लगाए जा रहे हैं ,और पीछे से वाहन तेज गति में आ रहे हैं ,गाड़ी की छत से कूद कर सड़क की व्हाइट लाइन भी आउट कर दी! मतलब सीधा रील बनानी है चाहे जान चली जाए? #viralreelsシ… pic.twitter.com/wRlonhxO6I — निशान्त शर्मा (भारद्वाज) (@Nishantjournali) August 19, 2024