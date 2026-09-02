Dad travels 14 hours to see daughter over this text, watch

Advertisement

The relationship between a father and a daughter can hold a particular tenderness from hushed conversations in the living room to small acts of love. And more often than not, fathers have their unique ways of expressing how much they love their daughters.

Such was the story for a daughter who sent her dad a simple text message to let him know she misses him.

The woman, by the instagram account handle apple.kaivalya, posted a video of the heart-warming surprise that unfolded for her by her father.

She had texted her father that she is remembering him and went to sleep but had no idea that her father would take her miss you text that much to heart.

The following morning after, the woman discovered her dad at her doorstep with a backpack, ready to surprise her. He had indeed traveled for 14-hours to see her.

Upon arrival, the father stayed for about eight hours where he made sure to create memories with his daughter, from doing the dishes, buying her favorite food, and taking her out.

He also reminded her that “Whatever you do, just be happy. I’m always with you” before departing for his 14-hour long return home.

Advertisement

His daughter regarded the visit as more than just a surprise, it was the thought of knowing her father would always be by her side regardless of the distance.

Her video has now gone viral, melting the hearts of people online.

One user commented, “Omg !This is so emotional. Reminds me of my father who came a day before my exams when I was doing PG just to see whether I have my stationary and food to eat.”

Second user wrote, “Missing my dad now,” “This video made me miss my papa so much. You’re such a lucky girl,” another added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram