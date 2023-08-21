Dad, I am still alive; Woman video-calls father days after cremation

In an astonishing turn of events, a woman from Patna of Bihar, who was believed to have been cremated after being missing for a month, emerged alive and well, leaving her family and the local authorities baffled.

The woman, identified as Anshu Kumar, had disappeared nearly a month ago, prompting an extensive search by her worried family. To their shock, the police recovered a body from a nearby canal, which they mistakenly believed to be Anshu’s due to the clothing she was wearing, as her face was unidentifiable.

The family heartbreakingly identified the body and conducted a cremation. However, the story took a surreal twist when Anshu herself contacted her father through a video call, revealing her survival. She emphatically declared, “Papa, main abhi zinda hoon” (Dad, I am still alive).

As the news of her astonishing survival spread, Anshu shared that she had eloped with her boyfriend and secretly married him. She was presently residing with her in-laws in the same district. According to Akbarpur SHO Suraj Prasad, Anshu’s elopement was the reason behind her disappearance.

The incident has taken a grim turn with further investigations. The police have managed to ascertain the real identity of the girl who was mistakenly cremated. Shockingly, this case is being viewed as an instance of honor killing, with the police revealing that the parents of the girl, whose body was wrongly identified, are currently absconding.