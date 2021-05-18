Many people have been killed as cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of Mumbai and left behind a trail of destruction. Winds blew at 114 kmph in Mumbai as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, a video of heavy waves from the Arabian Sea slamming the Gateway of India has spread fear and panic among the netizens. The horrifying clip was shared on Twitter and soon went viral. The video has surfaced online and they show strong waves crashing on the walls of the Gateway of India.

In the videos, we can see strong waves from the Arabian Sea crash on the walls of the Gateway of India, breaching the barriers that generally separate tourists. Strong winds can also be heard in the background.

The video seems to have been recorded from the Taj Mahal hotel, which stands beside the Gateway of India.

Have a look at the videos shared on Twitter:

Never Ever Seen Gateway of India like this 😟😱 Wondering if water has entered the Taj Hotel?? #CycloneTaukte #Gateway_of_India #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/ayfZHgVc0H — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 17, 2021

The videos, which garnered several views on social media platforms, managed to shock several netizens. They called the frightening scenes in the clips shocking.

Have a look at some of the comments below: