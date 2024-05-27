Crocodile enters 2nd floor of building in Lucknow, Panic grips locals

By Deepa Sharma 0
Lucknow: A crocodile entered into the second floor of a building in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Vibhuti Khand of the city leaving residents in shock and panic. Following the incident, the visuals of it are going viral over the internet.

Reportedly, the crocodile climbed to the second floor of Vikalp Khand-3 in Vibhuti Khand. This created a panic in the area. After spotting the crocodile, the residents immediately called the forest department officials and local police and informed about it.

On receiving information, forest official and local police reached the spot to take it away. However, on reaching the official discovered that the reptile looking like a crocodile was not a crocodile but a monitor lizard. However, the locals were panic stricken seeing the giant lizard.

Reportedly, the forest officials captured the reptile and took it with them. So far, there is not no report of any damage or injury caused by the monitor lizard.

Meanwhile, after being shared on internet, the video went viral and captured lots of attention. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “This is not a crocodile, it is called monitor lizard.” Another person wrote, “Hey brother it’s a big lizard”

Deepa Sharma 3072 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

