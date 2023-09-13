Credential of bride and groom mentioned in wedding card, pic goes viral

The invitation card of wedding bears much importance in our country. This is the first thing that a guest gets to see about the upcoming marriage that is going to take place in a family. More or less this is the first thing through which a family can convey it’s value to others. And hence, in many cases people don’t leave any stone unturned to come up with an wedding card that can highly impress the guests.

Recently the picture of a wedding card has gone viral for an unusual mention. While this is not usually done, this now viral wedding card also tells about the credential of the bride and groom.

X user Mahesh posted it on his handle and captioned, “All you need is love to get married.” Posted yesterday the post has so far already garnered more than 60k views within these few hours.

And people came up with their response for this rare happening.

“Stream bhi likh dete. And AIR. So we know who is the dom and sub in this relationship,” commented a user.

I was there, It was also mentioned on the kaju katli, wedding cake and even the chaat. Guests were instructed to mention it on the shagun ka lifafa as well, another comment reads.

Disappointed that they didn’t have their major, salary, linkedin profile mentioned in that invite.