Covid positive man gets married from Hospital bed

After spread of Coronavirus pandemic we have come across many never before instances in social life. While in the wake of the pandemic wearing of mask, maintaining social distancing, lock down and shut down have become part of human life, a number of unusual instances have been witnessed over it. In such an unusual development a covid positive patient recently got married from the hospital bed when he was under treatment.

Carlos Muniz of Texas tested positive for Covid 19 when he was about to marry in a week. After the infection he was shifted to a Covid facility and remained under treatment.

“His condition became critical, and he was placed on ECMO, a form of life support, as a last chance at survival,” the Methodist Healthcare System wrote on Facebook, reported KSAT News.

Video Courtesy: Facebook/ @Methodist Healthcare System

Methodist Hospital COVID-19 Patient Wedding COVID-19 can't stop love. Carlos Muniz and his fiancé, Grace had everything arranged to wed and were ready to say ‘I Do’ when he suddenly came down with COVID-19. His condition became critical, and he was placed on ECMO, a form of life support, as a last chance at survival. Carlos’s fight for life had diminished over the weeks and his emotions drained from his body..Watch how the power of love and the wedding of a lifetime helped Carlos find the motivation to overcome the virus. This special moment not only brought joy and strength to the patient and family, but it also presented a major victory to the COVID-19 staff at Methodist Hospital. Methodist Healthcare System यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, १८ ऑगस्ट, २०२०

At this juncture finding the patient very much worried the attending nurse suggested that he and Grace should get married at the hospital. The proposal was put the senior officials of the hospital and finally a wedding took place at the hospital while all the Covid 19 restricts were duly followed.

The couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony on August 11. The event was attended only by immediate family members and Grace became husband and wife.

The video of this interesting happening was shared by the hospital that shows the couple getting married in the ICU, with the groom dressed in a tuxedo and the bride in a dress while all the attendees wore masks.

“This special moment not only brought joy and strength to the patient and family, but it also presented a major victory to the COVID-19 staff at Methodist Hospital,” the hospital reportedly said.

And more interestingly the groom is gradually recovering post his wedding. Carlos Muniz is now on the way to recovery and has been taken off of ECMO support.