A young couple tied the knot inside a COVID-19 ward at a hospital in Kerala. Interestingly, the bride made her entry in a PPE kit. The incident has been reported from Alappuzha Medical College, Kerala.

Both, the groom Sarath Mon and the bride Abhirami, took the wedding vows inside the covid ward after the groom tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, Sarath worked abroad and had returned for his marriage. However, he and his mother tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before his marriage and were admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College.

However, the family members of both the groom and the bride decided to go ahead with the marriage on the fixed date. So, after taking permission from the District Collector and other concerned authorities, the marriage was conducted inside the covid ward.

COVID-19 or not, but people these days want to tie the knot on the fixed date. The wedding was held in the least possible time while strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.