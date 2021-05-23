Covid-19 Impact: Owner of 24 Lakh Car Sells Vegetable At Roadside

Selling vegetables has become the most-sought after trade for a number of people who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown.

Narayan Shah, a bakery owner was earning his livelihood through his business at Dharampur in Chattisgarh. As there has been rise in the Covid-19 cases in Chattisgarh, the government has extended its lockdown in the entire state till May 31.

After the lockdown robbed him of his business, he has now turned to a vegetable and fruits vendor to sustain his family. Narayan owns a 24-lakh car and now it has been his friend in need during the crisis of the hour.

Narayan Said, “there is nothing to be ashamed of being a street vendor and no business is small or big. In the end of the day you have to fulfill the family needs.

Narayan has become an source of inspiration of others during the lockdown period and he has been gaining praises from various parts of the society.

